More Videos

0:46 Sheriff's office spokesman talks about standoff at mobile home park

0:06 Deputies investigate reported shooting in Bradenton

3:20 Surveillance cameras capture frightening moment for Bradenton police officer

1:19 Dentist accused of raping patient under the influence of anesthesia

0:36 Surveillance video shows smoke shop clerk shooting 13-year-old (Graphic Content)

0:28 Woman sprays gasoline on carjacking suspect

4:45 Murder victim's daughter and her boyfriend extradited to Manatee County

1:01 Home invasion suspects terrorize woman hiding in bathroom

1:09 Gas station clerk tries to fight off gun-wielding bandit

1:35 Sarasota police trying to identify this man who tried to pick up a package bought with stolen information

0:54 Home Depot worker jumps on car to stop shoplifter