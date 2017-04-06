Mom got drunk and then drove around with her 8 kids, cops say

A Seminole mother is accused of driving her eight children around while under the influence of alcohol and was arrested on 8 felony counts of child neglect on Tuesday, according to court records.
Pinellas Sheriff’s deputies said the mom, Kelly Zeitler, 37, failed to provide a safe environment for her children and showed little to no regard for her actions.
“It’s a huge shock,” said neighbor Brian Shea. “They’re really good people.”
According to an affidavit, the incident began when Zeitler picked up one of her children from a Seminole Christian school on Tuesday afternoon. That child told deputies the vehicle smelled like alcohol and his mom had slurred speech.
The report states Zeitler then stopped at a Publix location and, upon leaving the store, opened a 16-ounce can of beer. Zeitler almost struck a car in the parking lot, but the child told deputies the accident was only prevented because he screamed at his mom to stop.
Zeitler then drove home, and that’s where deputies caught up with her. Though she now faces multiple counts of child neglect, she was not charged with a DUI because she was not caught in the act of driving. She reportedly had all eight of her children in the vehicle during the incident in question.
We went to Zeitler’s Seminole home, but nobody came to the door. A large white van began to pull in the driveway, but backed out when the driver saw our camera.
Neighbors said the family uses that white van to transport their children, whose ages range from toddler to teenager.
At her first appearance in court on Wednesday, Zeitler cried as a judge discussed her charges. She said she’s a homemaker, and asked for a public defender.
Zeitler is being held in the Pinellas Jail on a $40,000 bond, and will be required to wear an alcohol monitor if she gets out.
