He shot a man after a fight over drugs. Now he will spend life in prison

2:57 Lieutenant speaks about burglary when the suspect fought back Pause

3:00 Megan Zoller of Infant Swimming Resource shows how she works with toddlers

0:54 Surveillance video shows moment motorcycle rider is hit by flying mattress

5:51 Tar Heel fans welcome national champion team home

1:19 Dentist accused of raping patient under the influence of anesthesia

0:30 Prosecutor pleased with 20-year prison sentence for Bradenton mom in boy's death

0:36 Surveillance video shows smoke shop clerk shooting 13-year-old (Graphic Content)

1:17 Wind and waves pick up at South Carolina beach ahead of storms

2:16 Together Manatee donates $25,000 to Manatee Community Foundation's capital campaign