The Brooklynite didn’t buy the Brooklyn Bridge. But police say the Miami man still scammed her out of $75,000.

Miami police claim a predatory lie-packed phone call injected enough fear in a Brooklyn senior citizen that she got suckered out of $75,000.
The alleged predatory fraudster, Elvis Oduro, joined the party in the Miami-Dade County jail Saturday on charges of organized fraud over $50,000; second-degree grand theft between $20,000 and $100,000; and exploitation of the elderly or disabled between $20,000 and $100,000. Oduro’s $25,000 bond has a Nebbia hold, meaning the court must be satisfied the money used for bond wasn’t gained illegally.
Miami cops say Oduro, 22, gained $24,000 from this version of an elder phone scam that overwhelms any suspicious minds with fear. Oduro allegedly called Brooklyn’s 79-year-old Sheila Levine on March 22 and said her grandson had been arrested in Chicago on drug charges. With Levine too all shook up to question this whole process, Oduro said her grandson needed bail money so she needed to wire $75,000 to Oduro’s Regions Bank account.
Wednesday, Oduro withdrew $4,000 at the Regions Bank branch at 2205 SW Eighth St. and $20,000 at 901 S. Miami Ave. Thursday, Oduro got greedy — he went for another large withdrawal, this time at the Liberty City Regions branch, 6013 NW Seventh Ave. Bank personnel told Oduro they didn’t keep that much cash at that location. An inquiry would need to be made.
Oduro came back Friday. Regions’ internal inquiry determined the money in Oduro’s account got there via fraud. Miami police awaited his surrender. Elvis Oduro left the building in handcuffs.
Miami police want anyone else who thinks they or a relative might’ve been a victim of Oduro’s to call Miami’s economic crimes unit at 305-603-6280. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477); by text at 274637; or the website.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
