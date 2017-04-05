She used to be a sheriff’s deputy. She’s now in jail on drug charges after being hit with stun gun

A former Broward County detention deputy was arrested Saturday after being found with rock cocaine, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Around 10 p.m., a sheriff’s deputy pulled into the back of an industrial complex in the 7800 block of 25th Court East, where a blue BMW convertible was parked without its lights on. Kathleen Digaetano, 53, came out from behind a dumpster and said she was waiting on AAA to help her with her broken down car. Digaetano asked for help in pushing the car, saying she was a retired deputy from Broward County, according to the probable cause affidavit.
The Broward Sheriff’s Office confirmed a person with the same name had been a detention deputy and resigned in August 1996.
When the deputy looked her up in the system, she had an outstanding felony warrant in Sarasota County. As the deputy was getting ready to take Digaetano into custody, she began to back away, saying, “I can’t go to jail,” according to the affidavit. She tried a few times to jump into the driver’s seat of the BMW, but according to the affidavit the deputy used a stun gun on her three times as she continued to kick at the deputy, ignoring his commands.
“Kill me,” Digaetano reportedly said multiple times.
Once Digaetano was in handcuffs, the deputy said he saw a white rock substance fall out of her pocket. Another deputy searched Digaetano and found more crack cocaine, weighing in total 3.5 grams. In her car, deputies found 22 hydromorphone pills, which is an opioid pain medication that is high risk for addiction. Digaetano said she was prescribed the pills but they weren’t in a proper container, according to the affidavit.
Digaetano faces two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and a charge of resisting arrest without violence, and was being held in the Manatee County jail on bonds totaling $3,500.
She has previous arrests in Sarasota County for drug-related charges, most recently in January, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
