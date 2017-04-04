Murder charges have been dropped in fatal shooting

Murder charges have been dropped against a Bradenton man in the January 2016 fatal shooting of Collin Mahoney, whose body was found in an abandoned house in Palmetto.
Andrew Lee Perry, 42, was charged with second-degree murder with a firearm in Mahoney’s death and was facing up to life in prison. He was set to stand trial during the two-week trial period that began Monday.
But just days before his case was scheduled to go to trial, the case against Perry was dropped by the State Attorney’s Office, citing insufficient evidence to prove the charge beyond a reasonable doubt.
“There is no evidence that the defendant’s palm print was left at the time of the homicide,” Assistant State Attorney Brian Chambers wrote in an internal memo. “The defendant’s denial of being in the house is insufficient to sustain a conviction.”
Perry was released Thursday from the Manatee County jail, where he had been held without bond since April 26, 2016.
On Jan. 31, 2016, Mahoney, 21, was found by Palmetto police officers shot to death in a boarded-up house in the 500 block of 12th Street Drive West in Palmetto.
An investigation by the Manatee Homicide Investigative Unit revealed that Mahoney lived nearby and that residents in the neighborhood had seen someone drag a body to the abandoned home the day before Mahoney was found. Detectives learned that Perry had been in and out of the same house in the days leading up to Mahoney’s death.
A latent palm print was lifted from the door frame near where Mahoney’s body was determined to belong to Perry, which led to his arrest after he insisted that he had never been inside the house.
There was also none of Perry’s DNA detected on any of the DNA samples taken from the victim or the victim’s clothes, however. The murder weapon also never was recovered, nor have any eye witnesses to the shooting ever come forward.
Leading up to the fatal shooting, detectives learned that Perry had an altercation with Mahoney and his brother. However, the prosecutor said no one would testify to that.
A resident of the neighborhood who had been arrested during the investigation on an unrelated warrant, later told detectives that he saw Perry, who was looking for Mahoney and his brother and was armed prior to the shooting. But during a deposition, that witness recanted his story, according to Chambers.
Perry had allegedly confused to a fellow inmate during his time in jail, but Chambers said that detectives were never able to corroborate the confession.
