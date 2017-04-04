He works with wood, but police say he used a sword to stab another man

A Sarasota woodworker was arrested after police say he stabbed another man with a sword.
Riccardo Musto, 56, was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated battery with a weapon. He is being held at the Sarasota County jail without bond.
At about 11:30 a.m. Monday, police were called to the 1100 block of Central Avenue in Sarasota to a report of two men creating a disturbance. Police officers arrived to find that one of the men had stabbed the other.
The victim was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital to be treated for his serious injuries.
Musto had been cooperating with the investigation, according to police. The investigation into the stabbing remains open as detectives continue to investigate.
Anyone with information about the case can call the Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 941-954-7070 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at sarasotacrimestoppers.com.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
