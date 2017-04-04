Dentist accused of raping patient under the influence of anesthesia

An employee at a northern Kentucky Home Depot was thrown from the top of a car while trying to stop a thief. Surveillance video from the store shows the shoplifter, wearing a red shirt, snatching a toolbox and running out the door. A woman from the store's asset protection team chases the suspect and jumps on top of his car as he tries to drive away. The car suddenly stops and the woman falls to the pavement. The driver got away and is still on the run. The woman suffered a concussion and bruised hip.