Crime
Dentist accused of raping patient under the influence of anesthesia
Wade Newman, chief executive officer of Bellefonte Family Dentistry for 17 years, reportedly raped a patient who was under the influence of anesthesia, according to Centre County, Pennsylvania, District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller. The rape allegedly occurred Oct. 18 in the patient’s home after Newman drove the woman to her residence after following a procedure. The woman reported the rape later that day and then went to Mount Nittany Medical Center and consented to a rape kit.Jeremy Hartley Centre Daily Times