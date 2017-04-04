Crime
Surveillance video shows smoke shop clerk shooting 13-year-old (Graphic Content)
Surveillance video shows the moment an unarmed 13-year-old boy was shot dead by a smoke shop store clerk during a botched grab-and-run theft. Fabriccio Patti was shot seven times in the back and head. Store clerk Raad Sunna, 24, faces one count of murder for fatally shooting the teens on Dec. 2 inside Lucky Cigars and Smokes, he told investigators he believed he was about to be robbed or killed and was in fear for his life.Las Vegas Police Department