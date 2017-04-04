Surveillance video shows smoke shop clerk shooting 13-year-old (Graphic Content)

Surveillance video shows the moment an unarmed 13-year-old boy was shot dead by a smoke shop store clerk during a botched grab-and-run theft. Fabriccio Patti was shot seven times in the back and head. Store clerk Raad Sunna, 24, faces one count of murder for fatally shooting the teens on Dec. 2 inside Lucky Cigars and Smokes, he told investigators he believed he was about to be robbed or killed and was in fear for his life.
Gas station clerk tries to fight off gun-wielding bandit

On Feb. 24, 2017 an armed suspect enters a Mobil gas station at 901 W. Sample Road in Deerfield Beach and demands that an employee open the register. The clerk complies until the bandit insists that the cash drawer be placed in a backpack. That’s when the worker tries to thwart the theft by grabbing the gun. The two struggle briefly before the suspect yanks away the cash drawer and flees with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Home Depot worker jumps on car to stop shoplifter

An employee at a northern Kentucky Home Depot was thrown from the top of a car while trying to stop a thief. Surveillance video from the store shows the shoplifter, wearing a red shirt, snatching a toolbox and running out the door. A woman from the store's asset protection team chases the suspect and jumps on top of his car as he tries to drive away. The car suddenly stops and the woman falls to the pavement. The driver got away and is still on the run. The woman suffered a concussion and bruised hip.

Surveillance video shows gunman chasing down victim

Philadelphia police have released disturbing surveillance video of a brazen, daylight shooting on Friday, March 24, 2017. In the video, the suspect is seen chasing a 30-year-old man down the street and shooting him five times, as he ran for his life. Though the victim was shot in the chest, arm, groin, and backside. The victim survived and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Armed robbery suspect forgets to put on mask

An armed robber was caught on camera holding up a convenience store in Washington D.C. Unfortunately for him, he did not remember to disguise himself until the robbery was already underway. Police released a video showing the robbery, which happened at a 7-Eleven store on March 21, 2017.

Video shows child care center worker slamming 4-year-old girl to the ground

A worker in day care has been arrested after he allegedly grabbed a 4-year-old girl by the arm and slammed her to the ground at the Children's Lighthouse day care in Spring, Texas on March 22, 2017, causing the child to bleed. Gregory Diglin is charged with injury to a child, a felony offense. Diglin was taken into custody at his home and is currently in the Montgomery County Jail with a $250,000 bond.

Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping

A 25-year-old woman is recovering from minor injuries after she reportedly escaped her kidnapper. According to Birmingham, Alabama police, the woman was taken while walking up to her apartment on Tuesday, March 14, 2017. The suspect approached her, pulled out a gun and demanded money. He then forced her to get into the trunk of her vehicle. The victim told police the suspect drove to multiple unknown locations. Police believe he was using her card to get cash from ATMs.The victim was able to escape by opening the trunk and jumping out during a stop at a gas station.

