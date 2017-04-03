Crime

April 3, 2017 12:23 PM

Police investigating stabbing in Sarasota

By Hannah Morse

hemorse@bradenton.com

Sarasota

A man is in custody after allegedly stabbing someone, according to the Sarasota Police Department.

Officers responded to the 1100 block of Central Avenue in response to a call about a stabbing. One person was transported to a hospital with injuries, according to police.

The Sarasota Police Department’s crime scene unit took photos of the scene. The suspect was cooperative when being taken into custody, police said.

Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Murder victim's daughter and her boyfriend extradited to Manatee County

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos