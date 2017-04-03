Police investigating stabbing in Sarasota

A man is in custody after allegedly stabbing someone, according to the Sarasota Police Department.
Officers responded to the 1100 block of Central Avenue in response to a call about a stabbing. One person was transported to a hospital with injuries, according to police.
The Sarasota Police Department’s crime scene unit took photos of the scene. The suspect was cooperative when being taken into custody, police said.
Stabbing suspect is in custody. The suspect, a male, returned to the scene and is being cooperative with our Officers. pic.twitter.com/7MJWFuat9j— SarasotaPD (@sarasotapd) April 3, 2017
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
Comments