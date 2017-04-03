Crime

April 3, 2017 11:25 AM

Bradenton man killed in possible drunk driving crash

By Hannah Morse

hemorse@bradenton.com

Sarasota

The Sarasota Police Department is investigating a fatal crash on Siesta Key early Monday.

Around 2:15 a.m., a Dodge Journey SUV with a driver and two backseat passengers inside was northbound on Higel Avenue approaching the curve onto Siesta Drive. According to police, the driver didn’t turn and went off road, striking a tree.

One of the backseat passengers, 29-year-old Bradenton resident Christopher Tirado, died at the scene. The driver and second backseat passenger were taken to Sarasota Memorial with serious injuries.

The driver was the only one wearing a seat belt. Police believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Siesta Drive from White Lane to Faubel Street had been closed from 3 a.m. to 6:15 a.m., but the area has been cleared.

Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse

