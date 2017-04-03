Miami doctor is accused of a $20 million Medicare scheme

The case of a Miami doctor indicted in a Medicare fraud scheme looks like this: 16 counts of charges, at least six healthcare facilities, at least three different drugs illegally distributed, $20 million in allegedly fraudulent expenses.
That’s what the Justice Department says about Dr. Roberto A. Fernandez, who was arrested March 22. Some of those accused of working with Fernandez already are in federal prison on conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud charges, including Niurka Fernandez, 10 years; Arturo Alberto Oms, eight years; Jesus Diaz, nine years; and Jorge Caballero, three years, four months.
Fernandez is facing one count of conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud and wire fraud, and also 11 counts of healthcare fraud; one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States and pay and receive healthcare bribes and kickbacks; one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances; and two counts of distribution of controlled substances.
Fernandez owned the Coral Gables-based Latin Foundation for Health and practiced at several other local medical facilities. Niurka Fernandez owned part of Calan Pharmacy and Elite Home Services. Oms was an owner of Calan. Diaz owned Star Light Health Care Agency.
The indictment alleges Roberto Fernandez got paid to write prescriptions for home health services and medications. It also says, Fernandez “solicited and received kickbacks from co-conspirators at Calan Pharmacy, Elite, Star Light, Finetech (Home Health), and Metro Dade (Home Health) in exchange for referring Medicare beneficiaries to serve as patients” at those healthcare providers.
The indictment also charges Fernandez helped move anxiety drug Alprazolam as well as highly addictive pain medications Oxycodone and Hydrocodone.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
