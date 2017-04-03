Two armed men walk into pharmacy but leave without taking anything, cops say

Two armed men walked into a Bayshore Gardens Walgreens early Monday, but left without taking anything, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Around 3:46 a.m., the men wearing dark sweatshirts and pants entered the store located at 6003 14th St. W., according to the sheriff’s office.
With their faces were covered, they went to the pharmacy and demanded that the pharmacist open the drug cabinet. The sheriff’s office reported that the men fled the store without appearing to steal anything. No one was injured.
Anyone with information on this incident can contact the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011 or Manatee CrimeStoppers at 866-634-8477.
