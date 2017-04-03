FHP identifies vehicle in Sarasota hit-and-run crash

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information about a hit-and-run crash in March that left a 32-year-old bicyclist with serious injuries.
Around 5:15 p.m. on March 20, a 32-year-old Sarasota man was bicycling on the sidewalk over the Stickney Point Road Bridge eastbound with the flow of traffic. The suspected car, also going leaving Siesta Key, hopped onto the sidewalk and struck the left side of the bicyclist. According to FHP, the driver then fled the scene.
The vehicle that hit the man is said to be a 2006 Dodge 1500 pickup truck in Atlantic Blue. It has custom taillights, tinted windows and has a tool chest in the bed of the truck.
According to FHP, the bicyclist remains in serious condition at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Anyone with information on the pickup truck can contact the Florida Highway Patrol at 239-938-1900 or Sarasota Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-8477 or going online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.
