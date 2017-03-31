Drug deal gone bad in Lakewood Ranch could bring the death penalty

Two teenagers charged in the fatal shooting of Alexander “Alex” Cherp during a drug deal gone bad in Lakewood Ranch have been indicted on first-degree murder charges.
A grand jury convened for about two and a half hours Friday morning before handing up the indictment, charging Alan Baily, 17, and Jose Hernandez, 19, with first-degree murder and attempted armed robbery.
Just before midnight on Feb. 4, Cherp, 23, was found by an on-duty security guard outside of his silver Mercedes in Lakewood Ranch’s Greenbrook Park — less than a half mile from the home of Baily’s parents. Cherp later died at Tampa General Hospital.
Detectives learned Cherp would buy marijuana from someone named “Alan,” according to the victim’s girlfriend. A cell phone number that Cherp had been in contact with six times the night he was shot was traced to Baily’s mother.
Baily initially denied having seen Cherp for a couple days leading up to his death when interviewed by detectives with the Manatee Homicide Investigative Unit in his father’s presence on Feb. 5. But the teen later admitted he had attempted to call Cherp as he stood shaking and avoiding eye-contact with lead detective Jeffrey Bliss, shortly before the interview was cut short and Baily invoked his right to remain silent.
Baily’s palm print was found on the interior front passenger door panel, during a later search of the car.
One of the witnesses in the case has told detectives that Hernandez has admitted to planning to rob Cherp, shooting Cherp and then telling Baily to “finish him off.”
If convicted, Hernandez could be sentenced to death, if prosecutors seek the death penalty, or to life in prison. Baily is not eligible for the death penalty because he is a juvenile; if convicted, he would be sentenced to life in prison.
Baily was arrested in December by the sheriff’s office and charged with robbery in another drug-related robbery.
