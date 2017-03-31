Mom gets 20 years in prison in 4-year-old’s death

Alexander Marr’s mother was sentenced to 20 years prison in her 4-year-old son’s brutal death.
Dianna Marr, 34, was found guilty of aggravated manslaughter of a child 18 years old or younger by culpable negligence Feb. 24 following a week-long trial.
Marr — who was questioned throughout the investigation and trial about why she was so calm and unemotional after finding her son dead — began to sob uncontrollably as Circuit Judge Hunter Carroll sentenced her.
Alexander would never wake up to celebrate his fourth birthday on the morning of April 12, 2015.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
