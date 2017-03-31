‘Snake’ gets high on meth, ties woman up and holds her hostage — but lets her keep her money, cops say

“Snake” told her he had a story to share. But instead, police say he used a stun gun on her, held her hostage for several hours and let her keep her $30 because he told her she needed it more than he did — all while high on meth.
It started around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday when the sister of 50-year-old Anthony “Snake” Brigitzer was woken up by him. Having “surreptitiously” entered her home through her front door, he “seemed startled when he saw her,” according to North Port police. He then told his sister he was going to visit the 70-year-old woman across the street to talk about a drum circle. Brigitzer knew the woman because he had done yard work for her for several months.
Around 9:30 a.m., the 70-year-old woman let Brigitzer into her North Port home in the 5700 block of Espanola Avenue, saying he had a story to tell her. As the two walked into her kitchen, Brigitzer grabbed the woman and put a stun gun to her chest, trying to make her unconscious, according to police.
“This damn thing isn’t working,” he said, according to the victim.
Then he told the woman his true intentions: he was high on methamphetamine and he planned to rob her, police said.
He told her he wasn’t going to hurt her, but he had to bind her to a chair with duct tape while he looked for anything valuable. He found her .38 Smith & Wesson under her mattress, which he later took with him, according to police.
The woman’s purse only had $30, to which the victim told police Brigitzer said, “You barely have any money. You need this more than I do.”
He stayed at the woman’s home until 4:30 p.m., cutting the duct tape off of her and leaving in his white Ford pickup truck. Brigitzer’s sister said she had seen the white truck at the house all day, but didn’t realize it was his.
Brigitzer was later found by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at a Fort Myers hotel, where his sister said he was staying. He faces charges of grand theft, battery and kidnapping.
According to North Port Police, Brigitzer is a convicted felon and was released from prison in August.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
Comments