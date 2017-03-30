Trump, the Russian and a kitten. It’s a lawsuit made for BuzzFeed

0:54 Home Depot worker jumps on car to stop shoplifter Pause

1:05 Video shows woman being thrown around by man trying to take her purse

0:45 The un-fore-gettable bowling strike made with a golf ball

1:19 Armed crook ambushes auto parts store

0:51 Surveillance video shows gunman chasing down victim

0:56 Armed robbery suspect forgets to put on mask

0:32 Video shows child care center worker slamming 4-year-old girl to the ground

1:50 Wine taster seen stealing six bottles of alcohol

1:20 Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping