He stole a woman’s information to buy four cell phones, cops say. Now they’re looking for him.

A Sarasota resident got a notification from FedEx about missing a delivery, but she hadn’t ordered anything. That’s when she found out her information had been stolen.
The Sarasota Police Department is looking for a man who tried to pick up the package police say was purchased by using her stolen information.
On March 6, someone had used the victim’s information to open a Verizon account and ordered four phones. A man wearing a hat with a dark shirt and shorts tried to pick up the package over the next two days from the FedEx store on 1901 S. Tamiami Trail. When he showed the employee a photo of his license on his phone, they refused to give him the package.
Anyone with information on the incident can contact civilian investigator Melody Shimmell by calling 941-365-7032 or emailing melody.shimmell@sarasotafl.gov.
