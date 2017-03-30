Home Depot worker jumps on car to stop shoplifter

An employee at a northern Kentucky Home Depot was thrown from the top of a car while trying to stop a thief. Surveillance video from the store shows the shoplifter, wearing a red shirt, snatching a toolbox and running out the door. A woman from the store's asset protection team chases the suspect and jumps on top of his car as he tries to drive away. The car suddenly stops and the woman falls to the pavement. The driver got away and is still on the run. The woman suffered a concussion and bruised hip.
Etlanger, Kentucky, Police Department

Crime

Armed robbery suspect forgets to put on mask

An armed robber was caught on camera holding up a convenience store in Washington D.C. Unfortunately for him, he did not remember to disguise himself until the robbery was already underway. Police released a video showing the robbery, which happened at a 7-Eleven store on March 21, 2017.

Crime

Video shows child care center worker slamming 4-year-old girl to the ground

A worker in day care has been arrested after he allegedly grabbed a 4-year-old girl by the arm and slammed her to the ground at the Children's Lighthouse day care in Spring, Texas on March 22, 2017, causing the child to bleed. Gregory Diglin is charged with injury to a child, a felony offense. Diglin was taken into custody at his home and is currently in the Montgomery County Jail with a $250,000 bond.

Crime

Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping

A 25-year-old woman is recovering from minor injuries after she reportedly escaped her kidnapper. According to Birmingham, Alabama police, the woman was taken while walking up to her apartment on Tuesday, March 14, 2017. The suspect approached her, pulled out a gun and demanded money. He then forced her to get into the trunk of her vehicle. The victim told police the suspect drove to multiple unknown locations. Police believe he was using her card to get cash from ATMs.The victim was able to escape by opening the trunk and jumping out during a stop at a gas station.

Crime

Judge: 'You’re still his wife with these charges?'

A Miami-Dade county judge offered a defendant's wife marital advise while her husband was being arraigned on charges of having sexual contact with a minor. The defendant, Napolean Jospeh - a former teacher at Miami Edison High School - is accused of receiving oral sex from a 17-year-old female student in his classroom.

Crime

Men dressed as women rob jewelry store

Police released surveillance video that shows two men dressed women robbing a jewelry store in Deerfield Beach on Friday. March 3, 2017. It is believed that the same duo robbed a check cashing store in Pompano Beach on Thursday, March 9, 2017.

