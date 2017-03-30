Two Bradenton men busted in undercover prostitution sting

Five men were arrested Wednesday during another prostitution sting, according to the Sarasota Police Department.
Two of the men are from Bradenton, two are from Sarasota and one is from Riverview. They ranged in age from 25 to 64.
The Sarasota Police Department’s street crimes unit, narcotics unit and patrol division were involved in the operation that honed in on the 4700 block of North Tamiami Trail.
All were charged with prostitution solicitation. One of the Bradenton men, who had previously pleaded no contest to cocaine trafficking in 2001, also faces cocaine and marijuana possession charges. The Riverview man also had an out-of-county warrant for driving with a suspended license.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
Comments