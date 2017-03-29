The principal found a gun in a backpack at school, now a teen is facing charges

A 14-year-old student is facing charges after school officials found a gun in his backpack at school Wednesday morning.
According to a Facebook post by the Lakeland Police Department, Southwest Middle School’s resource officer was told by the principal that there may be a weapon on school property around 11:40 a.m.
The principal said the 14-year-old student had two black handguns in a picture posted to social media and threatened a student from another school, according to police.
Surveillance footage showed the student entering an empty classroom wearing a backpack, but he later leaves the room without it. The principal looked inside the backpack, which was behind a desk, and found a black 9mm semi-automatic handgun and a gun magazine inside, according to police.
Though the magazine was not found in the handgun, it was in the backpack and loaded with 12 rounds.
The gun was reported stolen from Lakeland on Friday, according to police.
The 14-year-old student was taken into custody Wednesday and charged with possession of a firearm on school grounds and unlawful carry of a firearm and is currently on felony probation, according to police.
