Teacher under investigation after child abuse allegations

A Bayshore Elementary School teacher has been removed from having any interaction with students as law enforcement and school district officials investigate allegations he pulled a 7-year-old student by his backpack or hood of his jacket out from under a table and dragged him to a corner.
Deputies were sent to the boy’s home after the incident was reported, and it is being investigated as suspected child abuse without great bodily harm by the Manatee County Sheriff’s office, according to an incident report dated March 16. The incident was reportedly witnessed by other teachers and students.
The teacher’s name has not been released due to it being an open investigation.
“There were allegations of improper student contact that resulted in the immediate removal of a teacher from the classroom and any student contact,” School District General Counsel Mitchell Teitelbaum wrote in an email. “No arrests were made. This matter is presently under investigation by the district.”
The State Attorney’s Office has been asked to determine if any criminal charges are appropriate, sheriff’s office spokesman Dave Bristow said Wednesday. It is still an open investigation.
The boy had a small red mark on his neck, according to the incident report. The teacher had reportedly dragged the boy about seven feet to a corner of the room after he was playing under a table during class .
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
Ryan McKinnon: 941-745-7027, @JRMcKinnon
