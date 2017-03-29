Prostitute picked family to adopt her baby. But there was one thing she didn’t reveal

4:15 Faces of the LECOM Park: Jack Conarchy Pause

0:56 Armed robbery suspect forgets to put on mask

4:01 Footage of fatal shooting at Miccosukee Casino

2:09 Teachers rally outside school board hearing on impasse

0:45 In Florida, it's Legislature vs. City Hall

1:28 Take the elevator to your condo without leaving your car at Porsche Design Tower

0:54 Palmetto students pitch cure for diabetes

0:55 Iraqi military releases video of Mosul airstrikes

2:00 Family members kicked out of assisted living facility