Osprey woman facing charges after she threatened a rowing team with a rifle, cops say

An Osprey woman faces several felony charges after she allegedly threatened a rowing team with a rifle.
Donna Betts, 62, was arrested and charges with 18 counts of aggravated assault with a firearm following the Monday incident, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were called to a home in the 400 block of Palmetto Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Monday on reports of a woman aiming a gun at members of a rowing team of young adults and teens who were practicing on the water, according to the sheriff’s office.
Betts allegedly pointed the gun at the team members and coaches, threatening to shoot them if they came on to her property. She threw the rifle into the water and went into her home, but officials later recovered it.
Betts was arrested Tuesday morning and is being held without bond, according to the sheriff’s office.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
