Teacher found out cops were coming for his computer, so he threw it in lake

A teacher is now facing child porn charges for images police found on his computer after it was tossed into a lake.
Bay News 9 reports Largo Police Department announced Tuesday that Robert J. Plotkin, 57, a teacher at Clearwater Intermediate School, was arrested and charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of tampering with physical evidence.
Plotkin has been a teacher at the school for about five years, according to Bay News 9.
Police first came to Plotkin’s Country Club Road home on March 15 after receiving a tip that he had child porn, Bay News 9 reports.
After Plotkin learned the police were on their way to his home, he allegedly threw his computer into the lake in his apartment complex, according to Bay News 9. He later admitted to tossing the computer and fished it out of the water.
Investigators retrieved images of child porn involving children ages 3 to 17 from the computer’s hard drive, according to Bay News 9.
Plotkin was arrested Tuesday after an interview at the school.
