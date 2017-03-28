Between classes, high school student stabbed with steak knife during altercation

A Tampa student was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after she was stabbed Tuesday morning, according to reports.
Bay News 9 reports an altercation between two 15-year-old female students at Chamberlain High School, a public school in Tampa, started between classes. One girl was stabbed with a steak knife and one person is in custody.
Other students pulled the freshman girls apart, and the suspect ran away briefly. The school was placed on a “modified lockdown” for less than 10 minutes and the suspect was taken into custody.
A school district spokesperson told WFLA it was “an isolated incident between these two students.”
The spokesperson went on to say the students who stepped in to stop the fight will receive some reward or honor from the school’s principal.
What started the altercation is unclear. Chamberlain High School has resumed a regular schedule while officials investigate the incident, according to Bay News 9.
