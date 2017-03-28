Traffic stop leads to cocaine trafficking charges for Bradenton man

An Oneco man is facing charges of trafficking in cocaine after 44 grams of cocaine was found in the GMC Yukon SUV he was driving, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Renardo Bundrage, 48, was arrested Thursday and charged with trafficking in cocaine. He is being held at the Manatee County jail on a $20,000 bond. Bundrage, however, is not allowed to post bond until a Nebbia hearing is held to establish that any money that would be used for bond wouldn’t come from illegal or elicit means, according to court records.
If Bundrage does post bond, a judge also ordered him into the supervised release program, which includes a 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew and random drug testing.
At 9:50 p.m. Thursday, a deputy stopped Bundrage when he failed to stop at a stop sign in the GMC Yukon was driving, according to an arrest report. A sheriff’s office K-9 was brought to the traffic stop and alerted deputies of probable cause to search the SUV during a walk around.
Deputies reportedly found three plastic bags with a white powdery substance was found in the Yukon’s center console. The substance was tested at the scene and tested positive for cocaine. The suspected cocaine weigh 44 grams, the report states.
Bundrage has no recent criminal history, but his prior arrests do include a 1989 possession of cocaine charge for which his conviction was withheld but he served 12 months probation and a 1997 sale of cocaine charge that was later dropped. He also has prior convictions for criminal mischief, violation of probation and misdemeanor battery.
