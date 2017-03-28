Man who said he wanted to kill someone on camera gets 3 years in prison

A Palmetto man who had said he wanted to kill someone “so the judge can see it,” according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, pleaded no contest to two of the four charges he had faced earlier this month.
Trevor Edwards, 31, was arrested in September 2016 after deputies say he and another man threatened to kill a store clerk. The men left and Edwards returned holding a firearm in his sweatshirt pocket, according to the probable cause affidavit. A sheriff’s deputy arrived to the scene in the 5600 block of 57th Avenue East, which made Edwards walk away from the victims.
The victims were afraid they would be killed if Edwards was not caught, so they followed Edwards and attempted to point him out to the deputy. One of the victims grabbed Edwards, according to the affidavit, and was then shot in his right wrist. The other victim tackled Edwards to the ground, where Edwards told the man, “I am going to kill you,” according to the affidavit, and another shot was fired.
Detectives found two bullet holes in Edwards’ sweatshirt, the affidavit said. In a spontaneous statement, Edwards said he wanted to kill one of the victims on camera “so the judge can see it,” according to the affidavit.
The other man with Edwards was not charged, according to the sheriff’s office.
Edwards had been charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, attempted murder in the first degree with a firearm and aggravated battery with a firearm.
The State Attorney’s Office declined to prosecute on the attempted murder and aggravated battery charges, according to court documents. Edwards pleaded no contest to the charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was adjudicated guilty and sentenced to three years in prison concurrent with each count, and was allowed 174 days as credit for time served before the sentencing.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
