Armed crook ambushes auto parts store

A 25-year-old woman is recovering from minor injuries after she reportedly escaped her kidnapper. According to Birmingham, Alabama police, the woman was taken while walking up to her apartment on Tuesday, March 14, 2017. The suspect approached her, pulled out a gun and demanded money. He then forced her to get into the trunk of her vehicle. The victim told police the suspect drove to multiple unknown locations. Police believe he was using her card to get cash from ATMs.The victim was able to escape by opening the trunk and jumping out during a stop at a gas station.