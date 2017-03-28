Armed crook ambushes auto parts store

Video shows a man, carrying a gun, robbing a Broward County auto parts store on March 5, 2017.
Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping

A 25-year-old woman is recovering from minor injuries after she reportedly escaped her kidnapper. According to Birmingham, Alabama police, the woman was taken while walking up to her apartment on Tuesday, March 14, 2017. The suspect approached her, pulled out a gun and demanded money. He then forced her to get into the trunk of her vehicle. The victim told police the suspect drove to multiple unknown locations. Police believe he was using her card to get cash from ATMs.The victim was able to escape by opening the trunk and jumping out during a stop at a gas station.

Men dressed as women rob jewelry store

Police released surveillance video that shows two men dressed women robbing a jewelry store in Deerfield Beach on Friday. March 3, 2017. It is believed that the same duo robbed a check cashing store in Pompano Beach on Thursday, March 9, 2017.

