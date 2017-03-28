Find my iPhone feature helps locate burglar, cops say

A Sarasota man was arrested and charged with one in a string of vehicle burglaries he is suspected of after detectives were able to trace an iPad that was among the stolen items using its location feature, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
DeAndre Reese, 20, was arrested Sunday and charged with burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, grand theft and possession of marijuana. He is being held at the Sarasota County on bonds totaling $3,500.
This past weekend, deputies responded to the area of Lockwood Ridge and Desoto Roads for a series of burglaries to unlocked cars, according to an arrest report. Just before 11 a.m. Sunday, deputies met with one victim who said his vehicle had been burglarized just after 10 p.m. the previous night and realized that his iPad had been stolen from the car.
Using the Find my iPhone feature, deputies were able to track the victim’s iPad to the area of 17th Street and Conrad Avenue and saw Reese leaving his home, carrying the suspected stolen iPad. When deputies first question Reese, he reportedly claimed the iPad was a birthday gift from his mother but when deputies examined the iPad in question it matched the victim’s description and had photos of the victim and his family stored on it.
Later during questioning at the sheriff’s office, Reese admitted to haven lied and that he had had iPad since about 10 p.m. the previous night, which was within moments of the burglary.
The investigation remains ongoing and Reese is facing additional charges, according to the sheriff’s office.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
