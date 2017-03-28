She smacked a man in the face with a birdhouse, cops say. The birdhouse was destroyed

A Palmetto woman was arrested in Collier County on Friday after witnesses say she hit someone in the face with a birdhouse.
The victim had told staff at The Willough at Naples facility that Monica Mehanny, 24, had threatened to hit him, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office. Staff told him to write down the incident to put on file.
As he wrote the complaint, Mehanny entered the room with a small wooden birdhouse in her hand. According to the sheriff’s office, she then hit the man on the left side of his face with the birdhouse, which broke into pieces upon impact. Three witnesses backed this claim.
In the sheriff’s office’s report, Mehanny denied hitting the man, saying he grabbed her arm right before it struck him.
Mehanny faces a battery charge as well as probation violation from a 2013 Manatee County case in which her probation had been extended after pleading no contest to charges of grand theft and possession of a weapon during commission of a felony.
Her probation was set to expire on June 11, 2018, according to the sheriff’s office.
