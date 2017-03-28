‘Toxic tush’ doctor sentenced to 10 years in prison

1:56 Installing a Car Seat Properly Pause

0:54 Palmetto students pitch cure for diabetes

1:31 Bradenton business owners brace for construction boom

2:09 Teachers rally outside school board hearing on impasse

1:37 Manatee High choir teacher Tommy Jomisko sings the national anthem

1:19 The Oakland Raiders are moving to Las Vegas

2:44 AG Sessions says DOJ will cut funding to sanctuary cities

3:20 Trump to Russia-linked ex-advisors: Keep your distance

2:50 Pirates Q&A: Trevor Williams sacrifices social media for Lent