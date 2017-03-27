Video shows child care center worker slamming 4-year-old girl to the ground

A worker in day care has been arrested after he allegedly grabbed a 4-year-old girl by the arm and slammed her to the ground at the Children's Lighthouse day care in Spring, Texas on March 22, 2017, causing the child to bleed. Gregory Diglin is charged with injury to a child, a felony offense. Diglin was taken into custody at his home and is currently in the Montgomery County Jail with a $250,000 bond.