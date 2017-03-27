Video shows child care center worker slamming 4-year-old girl to the ground

A worker in day care has been arrested after he allegedly grabbed a 4-year-old girl by the arm and slammed her to the ground at the Children's Lighthouse day care in Spring, Texas on March 22, 2017, causing the child to bleed. Gregory Diglin is charged with injury to a child, a felony offense. Diglin was taken into custody at his home and is currently in the Montgomery County Jail with a $250,000 bond.
Montgomery County, Texas, Constable

Judge: 'You’re still his wife with these charges?'

A Miami-Dade county judge offered a defendant's wife marital advise while her husband was being arraigned on charges of having sexual contact with a minor. The defendant, Napolean Jospeh - a former teacher at Miami Edison High School - is accused of receiving oral sex from a 17-year-old female student in his classroom.

Vandals toss tar on Florida home

A Dania Beach homeowner had a rude awakening when dawn broke. His home had been tarred, and now Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are releasing surveillance video of the vandals in the hopes that someone can identify them.

Men rob convenience store with scoped rifle

Investigators released stunning surveillance video on Tuesday, February, 28, 2017, hoping that it will sparked tips that will lead police to a brazen gunman who threatened clerks with a high-powered rifle during a convenience store robbery spree in San Jose, California.

