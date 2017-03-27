Trial date set for father accused of throwing daughter from bridge

A jury will hear the case of a man accused of throwing his child off the Dick Misener Bridge in Feburary 2018, according to Bay News 9.
John Jonchuck is facing a charge of first-degree murder after he allegedly tossed his 5-year-old daughter, Pheobe, from the bridge on Jan. 8, 2015, shortly after midnight.
The trial date was decided during a hearing Monday, Bay News 9 reports.
After several competency hearings, Pinellas County Circut Judge Joseph Bulone ruled earlier this month that Jonchuck is competent to stand trial, according to Bay News 9.
Jonchuck has had a long history of treatment for mental health issues, including schizophrenia, bipolar issues and an attention deficit disorder, Bay News 9 reports.
