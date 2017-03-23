Suspected cocaine trafficker tells cops he had a concealed Glock. He forgot about the second gun

After deputies found a hefty amount of cocaine in a white Mustang, one of the suspects said he had a gun under his passenger side seat. The cops said they appreciated the information and cooperation. But then they found another gun.
Two Bradenton men now face charges of armed cocaine trafficking between 28 grams and 150 kilograms after a window tint traffic stop Tuesday afternoon.
A Manatee County Sheriff’s Office detective pulled over a white Mustang in the 5100 block of 20th Street West just before 2 p.m.
The window tint meter said 14 percent of light came in where the legal limit is 18 percent, according to the affidavit.
Both the driver, 23-year-old Tremelle Deveaux, and front seat passenger, 22-year-old Richard Raymond, appeared nervous, according to the probable cause affidavit.
After a K9 deputy sniffed around the car, the dog indicated something was inside. A black cooler bag had four large bags of powder cocaine weighing 1,039.4 grams, according to the affidavit.
Raymond then told law enforcement that he had a concealed carry weapon under his seat.
Another detective asked how he liked the Springfield XD firearm.
“Raymond then gave me a weird look and said he had a Glock,” the detective wrote in the affidavit.
He was sure of it, the report said.
According to the affidavit, along with the Springfield XD, law enforcement found the Glock and two cell phones on Raymond, one on Deveaux and two more in the car.
Deveaux is being held at the Manatee County Jail without bond due to a probation violation charge. Raymond’s bond is set at $50,000.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
Comments