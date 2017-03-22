Sheriff’s office fears more potential victims

A Bradenton man is facing multiples charges that he sexually abused two girls, and Manatee County Sheriff’s Office investigators fear there may be more victims who haven’t come forward.
Euel Quinton Deloach Jr., 56, was first arrested Feb. 28 after allegations surfaced that he had been sexually abusing a 6-year-old girl. Detectives were able to gather enough evidence, based on disclosures the girl made during an initial forensic interview, to charge him with one count of sexual battery on a child less than 12 years of age.
Deloach’s charges now include six counts of sexual battery on a child less than 12 years of age. He is being held without bond at the Manatee County jail.
The sheriff’s office is aware of at least one additional victim, and investigators fear there could be others, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Dave Bristow.
Those with information about this case or regarding additional potential victims are asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.
Both victims Deloach is charged with sexually abusing were known to him, investigators said.
The initial victim told investigators Deloach had told her not to tell anyone about the abuse, according to an arrest report. When Deloach was brought into the sheriff’s office for questioning, he denied the allegations.
Detectives learned of a second victim during their investigation.
The second alleged victim said that Deloach had sex with her several times between 2007 and 2013 when she was a minor, according to another arrest report. The girl, now an adult, says that she was a heroin addict and that Deloach would proposition her for sex with money to buy drugs.
The second victim also told investigators that she had witnessed Deloach sexually abusing the other girl when that alleged victim was 5 years old.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
Comments