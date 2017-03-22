Pride Park man charged with sexually assaulting 8-year-old girl, molesting 11-year-old

A Pride Park man is charged with sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl and molesting an 11-year-old girl, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.
Eduin Salinas, 27, was first arrested March 15 and charged with capital sexual battery and violating his probation for a 2016 child abuse charge. On Monday, Salinas was charged with lewd and lascivious molestation.
He is being held without bond in the Manatee County jail.
Both victims were known to Salinas, and the disclosures were made after the 8-year-old girl’s mother became suspicious of something she saw Salinas do. When the girl’s mother first asked her privately what had happened, the girl denied anything had occurred. Later she and her roommate questioned the girl again in the presence of the roommate’s 11-year-old daughter in hopes she would feel more comfortable.
The 8-year-old girl admitted the sexual battery and later the other girl also admitted she had been molested. The 11-year-old’s mother called the sheriff’s office to the home after learning what had happened.
As a result of the assault, the 8-year-old was taken to Manatee Memorial Hospital to be treated.
When confronted with the allegations during an interview with detectives, Salinas denied ever having sex with or molesting the girls, according to an arrest report. Salinas said the allegations were created in vengeance because he would not give the 8-year-old girl’s mother, who is pregnant and says the child is his, money.
In September, Salinas pleaded no contest to a charge of child abuse and was sentenced to two years’ probation. As part of his probation, Salinas was ordered to undergo a sexual offender evaluation and complete any treatment deemed necessary.
Salinas had initially been charged in August with aggravated battery of a pregnant woman with knowledge and unlawful sexual activity with a minor, according to court records. The sheriff’s office had reported that Salinas punched the 16-year-old victim, who Salinas had a relationship with and had impregnated.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
Comments