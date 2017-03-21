Alleged serial flasher strikes again

A Bradenton man is facing an additional charge for exposing himself after his newest reported victim saw media reports of the alleged serial flasher and came forward, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
Jacob Martinez, 20, was first arrested on March 4 after an arrest warrant was issued charging him with three counts of exposure of sexual organs. He surrendered at the Manatee County jail. The charges stemmed from three separate incidents beginning Jan. 31. Martinez was released on bonds totaling $1,500.
On March 14, Martinez was arrested and charged with an additional count of exposure of sexual organs. He was released the following day on a $500 bond.
His most-recent reported victim came forward after seeing media reports of Martinez’s first arrest.
Martinez was arrested Tuesday morning by the sheriff’s office Fugitive Apprehension Unit and charged with another count of exposure of sexual organs. He is being held at the Sarasota County jail on a $25,000 bond. He also has been court ordered not to have any contact with the alleged victim in this latest case against him.
Just before 7 p.m. on Jan. 31, the alleged victim told deputies that Martinez followed her in the parking lot of Super Target, 101 N Cattlemen Road, Sarasota, in a blue Volkswagen, according to an arrest report. The victim first thought he was looking for a parking spot.
But as the woman was loading her groceries into the trunk of her vehicle, Martinez stopped alongside her and said, “Excuse me, can you help me?” she told a detective. When she looked into the car, the woman noticed Martinez was not wearing pants, was exposed and masturbating.
The victim later saw Martinez’s car at a nearby business and took a picture of his license plate, which helped detectives connect him to the crime.
Anyone who has information or believes they may be a victim is asked to contact the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4934 or the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
