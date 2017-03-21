Son kills Riverview mother on her birthday, cops say

2:40 Missing Palmetto woman murdered Pause

1:54 Charter government petitions to be available at Manatee County libraries

0:33 Lakewood Ranch coach Ryan Kennedy discusses Pablo Garabitos' outing against Mosley

1:07 Force and devastation: U.S. nuclear tests declassified

1:28 Take the elevator to your condo without leaving your car at Porsche Design Tower

1:53 'The Feminine Touch' is a powerful tool in osteopathic medicine

3:31 Thousands pack Holmes Beach for parade Sunday

4:04 Trump's 'America First' budget cuts funding for UN and after school programs

1:57 Charter government debated at Bradenton luncheon