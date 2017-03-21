Son kills Riverview mother on her birthday, cops say

Joshua Carmona had been thinking about it for a while.
So when he woke up on his mother’s 39th birthday, the 18-year-old decided to do it.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Carmona admitted to taking an Easton aluminum baseball bat and smacking his mother’s head with it, then stabbing her in the back of the neck with a large butcher knife.
Tahirih Lua D’Angelo was found dead Monday in the Hawthorne Trace Lane townhouse she shares with her husband and their 3-year-old daughter in Riverview, according to Bay News 9.
Carmona stole D’Angelo’s car to pick up his half-sister at day care, and he was arrested that afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office.
UPDATE: 18yo Joshua Leon Carmona arrested, charged with 1st Degree Murder of his mother, Tahirih Lua D'Angelo, on Hawthorne Trace Ln.— HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) March 21, 2017
The 18-year-old faces a first-degree murder charge. He is being held at the Hillsborough County Jail without bond.
