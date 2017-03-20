‘Juice’ advertised his potent mix as heroin, but it was fentanyl that would kill a man

Advertisements listed as “I Love Heroin” and “Heroin in Orlando” enticed users of a website called the “Experience Project” who sought a fix.
An Orlando man, who went by the name “Juice,” would distribute more than 100 grams of heroin over a 10-month period.
His illicit business ended up killing a man.
Hugo Margenat-Castro, 25, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to sell 100 grams or more of heroin and distribution of fentanyl that resulted in the death of a 27-year-old Georgia man, the acting Middle District of Florida U.S. Attorney W. Stephen Muldrow announced Monday.
According to court documents, “Juice,” later identified as Margenat-Castro, would end up distributing more than 100 grams from January 2015 to Oct. 7, 2015. Margenat-Castro told undercover detectives to use half of the bag as his batches were strong.
“My weakest stuff is still better (than) other ppls BEST stuff,” Margenat-Castro would text an undercover detective, according to court documents.
An initial field test determined it was heroin, but an official Florida Department of Law Enforcement analysis said the substance was fentanyl.
That would later kill 27-year-old Wesley Greer, according to The Brunswick News.
Greer became addicted to opioids after being prescribed pain medication for a sports injury. He had tried to stay clean, but he contacted Margenat-Castro for what would be his last relapse.
After a visit with his mother and stepfather on Blythe Island in Georgia, Greer drove to Orlando to meet up with Margenat-Castro.
He shot up as soon as he got home and the injection killed him instantly, his mother Kristy Dyroff told The Brunswick News. He thought it was heroin, but a medical examiner determined it was really fentanyl, a substance that is 100 times more powerful than morphine. It is legal for people suffering from severe pain, but illegally it is typically used to cut heroin supplies.
After Margenat-Castro was arrested, he admitted to selling heroin mixed with fentanyl and warning his customers of its strength, according to a press release from the Department of Justice Middle District of Florida.
The Drug Enforcement Administration, Orange County Sheriff’s Office and Osceola County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Shawn P. Napier prosecuted.
The sentencing date has yet to be set. Margenat-Castro faces the mandatory minimum of 20 years up to a life sentence in federal prison.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
