Multiple burglaries reported in east Manatee subdivisions

Seventeen people were victim to a string of car burglaries in the Waterlefe, Raven Crest and Summerfield Woods & Bluffs subdivisions in Bradenton, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
At some point from Sunday to Monday, unknown suspects were able to get into the cars of 10 people without the use of force. The streets that reported burglaries include Maritime Court, Whooping Crane Court, Big Bass Place and 116th Court Northeast. Cars of seven more households in the Lakewood Ranch subdivision Summerfield Woods & Bluffs had been burglarized on Rivers Bluff Circle and Tumble Weed Trail. The cars were rummaged through and random items were taken, according to the sheriff’s office.
Anyone with information on these incidences can contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-8477.
Comments