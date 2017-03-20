Body found believed to be of Palmetto woman killed by daughter’s boyfriend

The Palmetto Police Department announced Monday afternoon that the body believed to be belonging to the 47-year-old woman killed by her daughter’s boyfriend has been found in Levy County.
The Levy County Sheriff’s Office had been assisting the Palmetto Police Department since Saturday to find Tricia Freeman’s remains, according to Palmetto Chief Scott Tyler.
Palmetto Police detectives and Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Task Force members are at the scene in Levy County, according to Tyler.
Freeman was last seen by a friend around 2:30 p.m. March 14. That’s the day police say the boyfriend of Freeman’s daughter, Roy Nichols Jr., went to Freeman’s house by himself and she said something to “set him off,” Tyler said.
He confessed to killing Freeman, then he and Freeman’s daughter Kayla Colyer then fled north in Freeman’s green 2016 Chevrolet Sonic, with her body in the trunk, possibly dumping it in Levy County. Freeman’s car was spotted in Ashland, Ky. and the pair were spotted at a truck stop in West Virginia Saturday, more than 900 miles from Palmetto.
Freeman had a “challenging” relationship with her daughter, according to Tyler.
Nichols Jr. faces a second-degree murder charge; Colyer faces a charge of accessory to murder after the fact. Tyler expects them to be extradited to Manatee County in the next few days.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
Comments