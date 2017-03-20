Four arrested during DUI saturation patrol

Four people were arrested during the Florida Highway Patrol’s DUI Wolfpack saturation patrol over the weekend.
Two were arrested for driving under the influence and two were arrested for driving without a valid license.
The patrol, which spread out over Manatee, Sarasota and Highlands counties from 9 p.m. on March 18 to 5 a.m. on March 19, gave out 15 citations, 29 warnings, 26 faulty equipement notices and handled two crashes. Drivers were pulled over for things like speeding, having window tints, having no insurance or driving on a suspended license.
FHP troopers remind drivers that someone with a .08 blood alcohol content (BAC) or higher is considered impaired. Anyone under the age of 21 with a BAC of .02 violates Florida law.
