Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping

A 25-year-old woman is recovering from minor injuries after she reportedly escaped her kidnapper. According to Birmingham, Alabama police, the woman was taken while walking up to her apartment on Tuesday, March 14, 2017. The suspect approached her, pulled out a gun and demanded money. He then forced her to get into the trunk of her vehicle. The victim told police the suspect drove to multiple unknown locations. Police believe he was using her card to get cash from ATMs.The victim was able to escape by opening the trunk and jumping out during a stop at a gas station.
Birmingham Police Department

Crime

Men dressed as women rob jewelry store

Police released surveillance video that shows two men dressed women robbing a jewelry store in Deerfield Beach on Friday. March 3, 2017. It is believed that the same duo robbed a check cashing store in Pompano Beach on Thursday, March 9, 2017.

Crime

Vandals toss tar on Florida home

A Dania Beach homeowner had a rude awakening when dawn broke. His home had been tarred, and now Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are releasing surveillance video of the vandals in the hopes that someone can identify them.

Crime

Men rob convenience store with scoped rifle

Investigators released stunning surveillance video on Tuesday, February, 28, 2017, hoping that it will sparked tips that will lead police to a brazen gunman who threatened clerks with a high-powered rifle during a convenience store robbery spree in San Jose, California.

Crime

Bat-wielding man tackled, arrested after threatening police

A bat-wielding man was arrested after he threatened civilians and bystanders at the West Covina, California, Police Department on Monday, February 27, 2017. Police said the 28-year-old man repeatedly struck windows of the police department building with the baseball bat before being tackled by an officer.

Editor's Choice Videos