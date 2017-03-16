Man shoots, kills mother’s fiance after argument about doughnuts

An argument about doughnuts turned deadly after a 30-year-old St. Petersburg man shot and killed his mother’s fiance, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.
A 911 call came in around 9:05 a.m. Wednesday from the mother of 24-year-old Jeffrey Falsey, saying they got into an argument when she wouldn’t get doughnuts, said Sheriff Bob Gualtieri. When deputies arrived she left the residence, located in the 5100 block of 80th Way North, and deputies knocked on the door.
According to the sheriff’s office, they heard someone say to come in and then a string of 30 gunshots came at the deputies. Deputy Michael Ficocelli was shot in the leg when he tried to get his patrol rifle from his car, but he was in good condition after being transported to Bayfront Medical Center.
A SWAT team and negogiator came to the scene, and the latter then learned that Falsey had shot and killed his mother’s 68-year-old fiance, Daniel Kulwicki. Law enforcement said Falsey and Kulwicki had a “volatile” relationship, adding that Kulwicki’s registered sexual status had also upset him.
According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Kulwicki had been convicted in 2003 of inducing a child to engage in sexual performance and lewd and lascivious molestation. He had lived at the St. Petersburg address since 2012.
Falsey surrendered two hours after the initial 911 call came in and law enforcement found multiple guns and ammunition in the home.
Falsey is being held at the Pinellas County Jail on five counts of attempted murder, one count of aggravated assault and one count of first-degree murder. He has a previous domestic battery arrest, according to the sheriff’s office.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
Comments