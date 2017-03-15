Suspect sought in Wednesday bank robbery in Manatee

A man made off with an undisclosed amount of money after robbing a 14th Street bank Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.
A man entered SunTrust Bank, located at 5714 14th St. W., around 3:49 p.m. Wednesday and handed a note to a teller demanding money, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Before running away, the man took an undisclosed amount of cash.
No one was injured during the incident, according to the sheriff’s office.
The suspect is described as a white male standing 5-feet, 9-inches to 6-feet tall with short, reddish receding hair and a goatee. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and gray sweat pants with black Nike sneakers, according to the sheriff’s office.
A surveillance photo was not immediately available.
Anyone with information should call the MCSO at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.
