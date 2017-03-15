Crime

March 15, 2017 4:02 PM

Man charged with giving illegal butt injections that left woman in hospital

By Alex Harris

aharris@miamiherald.com

A Miami man was arrested on charges of providing illegal butt injections that left a woman hospitalized.

The victim told Miami-Dade police she went to Carlos Gilberto Mendoza’s West Miami-Dade home for unknown injections all over her body from May 2016 to February. She spent $4,300 on injections to her face and butt.

Medical records show Carlos Mendoza, 49, isn’t a licensed doctor.

On Tuesday, the victim was hospitalized for complications from the injections. Police found Mendoza at his home, plus a cache of lidocain, botox and bacteriostatic water, which is used to dilute medications for injections.

He was arrested and charged with performing medical procedures without a license and illegally possessing prescription drugs with the intent to sell.

Alex Harris: 305-376-5005, @harrisalexc

