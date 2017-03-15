Appeals court upholds abuse conviction for animal rescue owner

The Second District Court of Appeals has upheld the convictions for a former East Manatee animal rescue owner for fraud and animal abuse.
Alan Napier was convicted in 2015 of seven counts of aggravated animal abuse, one count of scheming to defraud and one count of unlawful solicitation. He was sentenced on March 27, 2015, to serve three years in prison, followed by four years probation.
His wife, Sheree Napier, was convicted of seven counts of aggravated animal abuse and one count of scheming to defraud. She was sentenced to 270 days in the Manatee County jail, to be followed by three years in prison.
Oral arguments in the appeal were heard earlier this month in Tampa by a three-judge panel from the Second District Court of Appeals.
In an opinion filed Wednesday morning, the court affirmed Alan Napier’s conviction.
Alan Napier is currently scheduled to be released from prison Aug. 20.
His wife’s appeal is currently making its way through the court of appeals. She was released from jail on June 15, 2015, after serving less than three months of her jail sentence as she awaits the outcome of her appeal.
The couple’s rescue, Napier's Log Cabin Horse and Animal Sanctuary, 20010 State Road 64 E., was raided Feb. 5, 2014, led by the Manatee County Sheriff's Office. About 300 animals were seized about being found living in deplorable conditions.
The remains of 20 dogs and cats were found the day following the raid on the same property.
On Feb. 4, 2015, a jury found the Napiers guilty of one additional count of aggravated animal abuse, but Senior Circuit Judge Peter Debensky had ruled later that month that there was insufficient evidence to justify the conviction.
Jessica De Leon
