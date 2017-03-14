Teen arrested following raid that uncovered drugs, gun in home

A teenage boy was arrested Tuesday after deputies searched a home and found drugs and a loaded gun.
Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputies searched a home in the 2600 block of Sixth Street East on Tuesday afternoon. A 15-year-old boy was at the home when the search warrant was executed around 1:19 p.m. and was arrested, according to the sheriff’s office.
Officials conducting surveillance allegedly observed the boy conducting “several narcotics transactions” at the home just before deputies searched the residence, according to the sheriff’s office.
The home search revealed a .22-caliber GSG firearm with a drum-style magazine and loaded with 41 rounds, 2.1 grams of marijuana, 0.1 grams of methylone (a stimulant psychoactive drug), 0.3 grams of powder cocaine, along with a scale and packaging materials, according to the sheriff’s office.
The 15-year-old was on supervised release for a home invasion robbery charge, according to the sheriff’s office.
